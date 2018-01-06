Silk Painting with Wax Resist Workshop at Volcano Art Center

Volcano Art Center (VAC) will host a “Silk Painting with Wax Resist” workshop on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at its Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Led by Hawai‘i Island artist and instructor Patti Pease Johnson, the class will help artists at all levels gain confidence using techniques working with wax and dye. Johnson will provide instruction and materials along with guidance and inspiration for students growing their creativity.

Wax resist dyeing of fabric is described as an ancient art form with a highly developed pattern, technique and quality of workmanship. In 2009, UNESCO designated Indonesian batik—a cultural manifestation of the medium—as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The VAC workshop will combine batik methods with the art of Serti silk painting—a colorful, popular art form practiced worldwide. Students will combine wax and dye methods to create a representational piece of art, such as a wall hanging. Color theory and composition will also be discussed during the process.

Students are asked to bring a design concept in mind from an original photo, plant material or object, or prepare a 12” by 16” sketch before class.

The workshop fee is $50 and $45 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome. For more information, or to register, call VAC at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.