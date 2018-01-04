Kona Stories Book Shop Presents January Book Meetings

Kona Stories Book Shop holds monthly book meetings to discuss works of fiction, travel and non-fiction. Fiction group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month; the travel group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month; and the non-fiction group meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Book meetings are free to attend if selected books are purchased from Kona Stories Book Shop. Otherwise, a $5 donation is appreciated. Attendees are asked to bring pūpū or a beverage to share and come prepared to discuss the following books. Guests are welcome to attend any or all of the meetings.

Kona Stories Book Store is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center in the courtyard shops near KTA. For more information, contact Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350 or visit www.konastories.com.

Fiction Group – Jan. 9, 2018: Gentlemen in Moscow by Amor Towles

In 1922, Count Alexander Rostov is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, and sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov—an indomitable man of erudition and wit—has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel doors. Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters, and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose.

Travel Group – Jan. 16, 2018: White Sands by Geoff Dyer

In White Sands, Geoff Dyer finds himself crisscrossing the globe from French Polynesia to northernmost Norway. His adventures intertwine with a tour guide who may not be a tour guide in the Forbidden City in Beijing; with friends in New Mexico, where D. H. Lawrence famously claimed to have had his “greatest experience from the outside world”; with Don Cherry (or a photo of him, at any rate) at the Watts Towers in Los Angeles. Dyer weaves fiction and nonfiction to craft a hilarious and inquisitive travelogue about the questions we ask when we step outside ourselves.

Non-Fiction Group – Jan. 23, 2018: The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis

The Undoing Project is about a compelling collaboration between two men who have the dimensions of great literary figures. They became heroes at university and on the battlefield and their research was deeply linked to their extraordinary life experiences. Amos Tversky was a brilliant, self-confident warrior and extrovert, the center of rapt attention in any room; Kahneman, a fugitive from the Nazis in his childhood, was an introvert whose questing self-doubt was the seedbed of his ideas. Together, they became one of the greatest partnerships in the history of science, working so closely that they couldn’t remember whose brain originated which ideas, or who should claim credit. They flipped a coin to decide who would lead authorship on the first paper they wrote, and simply alternated thereafter.

Exploring the workings of the human mind, the story explores the unlikely partnership of two fundamentally different and fascinating personalities. In the process, they may well have changed mankind’s view of its own mind—for good.