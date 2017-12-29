HPD Issues Outstanding Warrant List

The Hawai‘i County Police Department issued an official outstanding warrant list on Dec. 29, 2017.

Police ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions.

Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Wesy Encher, 26, Hilo

Anthony W. Endrina, 48, Kailua-Kona

Beliver J. Engilo, 23, Mt. View

Isaac F. Enojardo, 25, Kailua-Kona

Christopher s.L. Enos, 34, Pāhoa

Cory Enos, 38, Pāhoa

Ehukai K. Enos, 22, Honoka‘a

Michael D. Enos, 44, Hilo

Noelani Enriques, 37, Waikoloa

George B. Enter, 53, Hilo

Bruce V. Epis, 44, Los Altos, CA

Leiona K. Epstein, 48, Hilo

Robert A. Epstein, 57, Kea‘au

Dana R. Erickson, 51, Pāhoa

Anthony T. Eriksson, 47, Hilo

Craig L. Eriksson, 68, Kea‘au

Mean Erimas, 23, Hilo

Gilton E. Esau, 27, Kailua-Kona

Michael V. Escobar, 54, Pāhoa

Joseph S. Espinoza, 46, Capt. Cook

Chrystal U. Espinueva, 32, Hilo

Anthony G. Espitia, 42, Kailua-Kona

Daniel R. Estocado, 29, unknown

Tazurae Estocado-Kalama, 32, Kea‘au

Shaun P. Estores, 42, Wailuku

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.