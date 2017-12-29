Hawai‘i Legislator Comments on Sea Level Rise Report

In response to the Sea Level Rise Vulnerability & Adaptation Report submitted to the Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (Climate Commission) ahead of the deadline mandated by the Legislature, Sen. J. Kalani English expressed optimism about how the state will benefit from the results of the study.

“The sea level report submitted to the Climate Commission provides critical data as we work to reinforce the state’s resiliency and address the impact of climate change,” said Sen. English. “How we strategize and develop legislation to strengthen our state begins with understanding the risks and recommendations. This is important information to consider as we continue to be a leader in climate change mitigation.”

The Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission was created as part of Senate Bill 559, introduced by Sen. English, and was signed into law in June to become Act 32. The Climate Commission will provide direction, facilitation, coordination and planning among state and county agencies, federal agencies, and other partners about climate change mitigation and climate change resiliency strategies. In signing SB559, Hawai‘i became the first state in the nation to enact legislation implementing part of the Paris agreement.

Climate change mitigation and adaptation is among the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the Hawai‘i State Senate will focus on implementing at the state level during the 2018 Legislative Session.

The report can be downloaded here.