Rep. Hanabusa Urges End to Mueller Undermining

Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa yesterday joined 170 of her Democratic colleagues to urge Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to continue the investigation into issues arising from the 2016 U.S. election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed May 17 to lead the probe into the 2016 elections, including “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.”

In recent months, four House Republicans, right-wing media and President Donald Trump have sought to cast the investigation as biased, said Rep. Hanabusa.

President Trump has repeatedly referred to the probe as a “witch hunt” and publicly attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, she added.

“The circumstances surrounding Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and the allegations against the president, his family members, and campaign team are being thoroughly and impartially investigated by the Special Counsel,” Rep. Hanabusa said. “Their work should not be the subject of a public relations campaign or criticism from the White House that seeks to undermine their credibility.”