Partners In Development Foundation Receives HCF FLEX Grant

​Partners In Development Foundation (PIDF) has received a $49,000 grant award for unrestricted support from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF).

This was made possible through their FLEX Grants program, which is made up of a partnership of many funds to support operating of high performing nonprofits. This particular award was comprised of the following funds:

Annie Sinclair Knudsen Memorial Fund

Restricted to support programs/projects benefiting Kauaʻi.

Marisla Fund

Funds restricted to support programs/projects benefiting Kauaʻi.

Reverend Takie Okumura Family Fund

To support programs that support healthy development of Hawaiʻi’s young children (birth to 5 years old) and youth (ages 6 to 20 years old).

Richard Smart Fund

Funds restricted to support programs/projects benefiting Waimea.

Tai Up Yang Fund

Henry A. Zuberano Early Education Fund

Funds received will benefit PIDF’s Tūtū and Me Traveling Preschool, Hui Hoʻomalu Foster Care program, Ke Kama Pono Safehouse for adjudicated youth, Nā Pono No Nā ʻOhana Family education program on the islands of Hawai‘i, Oʻahu and Kaua‘i, as well as PIDF operations statewide.

PIDF is grateful to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and FLEX Grant funders for supporting its work within the many communities in our state.

About Hawai‘i Community Foundation

With over 100 years of community service, the HCF is the leading philanthropic institution in the state. HCF is a steward of nearly 800 funds, including more than 200 scholarship funds, created by donors who desire to transform lives and improve communities. HCF distributes over $47 million charitable dollars to support improvements in our local communities annually. HCF also serves as a resource on community issues and trends in the nonprofit sector.

For more information, visit www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

​About Partners In Development Foundation

PIDF, a nonprofit public charity incorporated in 1997, serves at-risk families and communities in Hawai‘i through a wide range of free programs in early childhood education, parent education, adult education, support for adjudicated youth, and other social services including civic engagement. The organization consists of nearly 300 employees and 10 programs. All of our programs have collectively served over 80,000 people in over 50 at risk communities across the state. PIDF’s mission is to inspire and equip families and communities for success and service, using timeless Native Hawaiian values and traditions. To learn more, visit pidf.org. Serving Hawai‘i’s Families, Living Hawaiian Values.