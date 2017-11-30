UPDATE: Trail and Area Closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will close on the following dates this year and next year to provide public safety during the removal of invasive, non-native vegetation using helicopter operations.

All closures from 6 to 11 a.m.

The previous plan for Friday, Dec. 1, has changed. Kaloko Road and the parking and picnic areas will be closed.

Friday, Dec. 8: Closure will include visitor center, Mauka/Makai Trail and also sections of Mamalahoa Trail, Kaloko Road and Kaloko Fishpond parking area. Closures will only include Kaloko Road and Kaloko Fishpond parking area.

Friday, Dec., 15 and 29, 2017, and Jan. 12 and 26: ‘Aimakapā closure of the visitor center, visitor center parking lot and Mauka/Makai Trail.

Friday, Dec. 22, and Jan. 5 and 19, 2018: Closure of Kaloko Road, Kaloko parking and picnic area.

For further information, contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at (808) 326-9057.