Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center to Receive 7 New Officers

The state Department of Public Safety (PSD) welcomed a new class of correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Thirty-three recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 17-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

BCRC is nine-weeks (360 hours) of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms and self-defense tactics.

ADVERTISEMENT

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. That means, during the final weeks of training, they go into the facility and begin their job with the guidance of their training sergeants.

The graduates have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities: