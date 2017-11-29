Alzheimer’s Association Bids Aloha to Longtime Staff Member

The Aloha Chapter bids a fond farewell to Chris Ridley after 15 years of serving the Big Island community as Alzheimer’s Association program specialist.

Ridley will relocate to Washington State with her family in December 2017.

With skill and compassion, Ridley has helped thousands of caregivers and families navigate the challenges of dementia and cope with the disease. The association recognizes her outstanding contributions and wishes her and her family the warmest aloha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assoication has begun it’s search for her replacement and will continue to provide services on the Big Island.

Anyone in need of assistance can call the 24-hour helpline at (800) 272-3900 or email Director of Programs and Advocacy Ivy Castellanos at icastellanos@alz.org.