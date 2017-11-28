AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Rat Lungworm Support Group Meeting in Puna

By Big Island Now
November 28, 2017, 12:45 PM HST (Updated November 28, 2017, 12:07 PM) · 0 Comments
×

In a joint effort with Hilo Medical Center and Puna Community Medical Center, the Rat Lungworm Support Group will meet at the Neighborhood Place of Puna (across from the Humane Society) on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The reason for this meeting is to gather and support survivors of rat lungworm disease and their caregivers.

The Neighborhood Place of Puna is located at 16-105 Opukahaia St. in Keaʻau.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Public Affairs Director Elena Cabatu at ecabatu@hhsc.org or call (808) 932-3160.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD