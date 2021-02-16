Woman in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Her Stolen Car in Puna

A woman is in critical condition after a man reportedly struck her with her own vehicle during a suspected carjacking in Puna on Valentine’s Day. Hawai‘i Police Department is now investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

The incident occurred in the Kalapana area at approximately 4:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street on a report of an unknown type disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect, later identified as Thomas Ryan Kilborn, had stolen a vehicle from a driveway and several minutes later returned to the area and struck the vehicle owner, a 28-year-old female. According to Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins, it was reported that the woman was initially seated in her vehicle at the time it was stolen.

According to police, the suspect went on to steal a pick-up truck from a passerby who stopped to render aid to the injured woman.

Kilborn, 36, of Pāhoa, was located with the stolen pick-up truck several miles away from the initial scene and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police say the woman was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room with life-threatening injuries. She was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road between Ole Ole Street and the Kalapana Transfer Station on Feb. 14 to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Scotty Aloy at 808-961-2375 or email him at [email protected]