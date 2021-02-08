HPD Renews Info Request on Missing Big Island Man

Hawai‘i County authorities have renewed a request for any information on a missing Big Island man.

Albert Aukai Manners, 35, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, at an acquaintance’s residence in Puna. Manners is described as a local male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several prominent tattoos, including G A on his back, BJPenn.com on his neck, Nova Uniao across his abdomen, 96720 on his chest, and In loving memory of Albert Always Bad Manner, also on his chest.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Manners to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385. The officer may also be reached via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.