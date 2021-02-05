Strong Thunderstorms Moving Across E. Hawaii

National Weather Service, Honolulu

2:22 PM HST, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER WINDWARD BIG ISLAND

At 2:20 pm, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pāhoa, 17 miles southeast of Hilo, moving southeast at 10 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located near Kurtistown and Kea‘au.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Kea‘au, Orchidland Estates, Pāhoa, Mountain View, Wainaku, Nanawale Estates, Kurtistown, Leilani Estates, Fern Acres, Ainaloa, Kapoho, Isaac Hale Beach Park, Eden Roc and Kalapana.