KCH to Receive $1 Million in CIP Funds

More than $1 million in Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) funding is heading to the Big Island for three projects at Kona Community Hospital.

Governor David Ige in a press release Monday announced the following funding allocations:

$600,000 to provide design, construction, and equipment funds to renovate and upgrade the central supply room.

$310,000 to provide construction and equipment funds to install a separate life safety electrical transfer switch.

$165,000 to provide construction and equipment funds to install and renovate a sewer line for the maintenance cottage.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“With an increased need for healthcare services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am very pleased that Kona Community Hospital will be receiving much-needed upgrades to its facilities,” said Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha (District 3 – Kona, Ka‘ū).

“KCH continues to play a critical role in West Hawaii’s response to the pandemic, including serving as a vaccination hub for our essential frontline workers and kūpuna,” he continued. “I’m thankful for the collaboration of my colleagues, including Representative Nicole Lowen, for advocating for projects that move our community forward during this challenging time.”