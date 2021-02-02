Hawai‘i Eclipses 26K COVID Cases Since Pandemic Began

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 64 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 26,007. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 89 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.1%.

Four new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,021

Hawai‘i: 2,173

Maui: 1,770

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 732

A total of 1,703 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 410 people have died.