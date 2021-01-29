Five New COVID Cases Confirmed on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 115 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 25,656. One new COVID-related death was also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 106 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,782

Hawai‘i: 2,144

Maui: 1,706

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 714

A total of 1,683 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 407 people have died.