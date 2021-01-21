HVNP Staff Offer Helping Hand to Trapped Turtle Hatchlings

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park staff rescued more than a dozen honuʻea (Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtle) hatchlings trapped in a nest beneath a rock.

The 13 hatchlings were discovered on Jan. 13. Staff was able to help get the honuʻea to the ocean at Āpua Point. During the rescue, staff also spotted a Hawaiian monk seal basking on the remote shoreline.

The staff that discovered the hatchlings are from the park’s Hawaiʻi Island Hawksbill Project. For more information on how to help protect honuʻea and other native wildlife in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, click here.