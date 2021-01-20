Solid Waste Transfer Stations Close Islandwide for Safety Training

All solid waste transfer stations island-wide are closed for the division’s quarterly safety employee training.

The Reload Facility, located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill (aka Hilo Dump) and the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill, located in Waikoloa, will continue to accept municipal solid waste during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.

