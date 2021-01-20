Mayor Roth Released from HMC

Mayor Mitch Roth was released from Hilo Medical Center this afternoon in good health after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

On Tuesday morning, doctors performed a procedure where they implanted a pacemaker and defibrillator. After monitoring his progress, doctors determined he was able to return to his home.

“I’m excited to return to the comfort of my own home and the care of my wife, Noriko,” Roth said. “It has been a truly eye-opening and humbling experience to see and feel the aloha and support that our community has provided my family and I over the past week and a half. I am greatful to everyone who played a role in my recovery – from our doctors and nurses to the prayers and well wishes from everyone. Although I realize that much healing is yet to be done, I am confident that I will be able to return to full swing in no time.”

Roth will continue to rest at home until medically cleared to return to work. The mayor’s office will continue to provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.

The mayor was admitted to HMC on Jan. 9 after suffering a heart attack in South Kohala.