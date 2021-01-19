Water Conservation Notice for Kalapana Canceled

The water conservation notice for affected Kalapana customers is canceled.

The Department of Water Supply issued the notice on Jan. 16 due to equipment malfunctions. Customers were asked to reduce water by 25%

DWS reminds everyone that safe drinking water is a finite resource that should be used efficiently and wisely. To learn more about water conservation, visit www.hawaiidws.org.

For more information call 808-961-8050 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: [email protected]