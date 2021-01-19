COVID Cases Dip Into Double Digits For First Time in Weeks

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 65 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 24,546. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 122 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

A total of six new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,018

Hawai‘i: 2,088

Maui: 1,487

Kaua‘i: 175

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 647

A total of 1,617 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 324 people have died.