New Year Babies at HMC Born on Jan. 2

From left to right: (l-r) Dr. Celeste Adrian, obstetrician, Kerri Beck, OB nurse, Christy Domingo, OB nurse aide, Jasmin Richard with baby boy, and Christina Ranan, OB Nurse Manager. (Courtesy: HMC)

From left to right: Kerri Beck, OB nurse, dad Joshua Phillips with mom Ariane Dayoan and baby Jayce, Dr. Diana Linderoth, pediatrician, and Christina Ranan, OB Nurse Manager. (Courtesy of HMC)

Hilo Medical Center welcomed two New Year babies into the world on Jan. 2.

At 12:34 a.m., Jasmin Richard gave birth to a boy, weighing 5 pounds 2 ounces and measured 18 inches. Mom and baby were presented a gift basket stuffed with baby care supplies donated by the Eagles of Kea‘au.

A second New Year baby was born in the after at 1:51 p.m. Ariane Dayoan gave birth to Jayce Austin Phillips. The family was presented with a gift basket from Hilo Medical Center’s OB Unit.