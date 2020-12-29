HPD Locates Possible Witness to Fatal Hilo Shooting

Hawai‘i Police Department has located a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Hilo.

On Monday, HPD reached out to the public for assistance in identifying an individual driving a white Nissan Frontier in the Puainako Town Center parking lot on Dec. 18.

Police wanted to interview the driver and possible occupants as witnesses to the early morning shooting that killed 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the shooting to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or [email protected] or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or [email protected]