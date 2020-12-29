County Offers Free Christmas Tree-Cycling Services

Getting rid of your Christmas tree in an environmentally friendly manner this season will again come at no-cost to Big Islanders, but there is a time limit.

The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management is offering free tree-cycling islandwide.

Residential customers are encouraged to tree-cycle their holiday trees and kadomatsu decorations at the following recycling and transfer stations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on normal days of greenwaste disposal services:

Kea‘au

Pāhoa

Kealakehe (Kailua-Kona)

Ke‘ei

Waimea

East Hawai‘i Organics Facility (EHOF) in Hilo

West Hawai‘i Organics Facility (WHOF) in Pu‘uanahulu.

This service will be available to the public from Dec. 28, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.