County Offers Free Christmas Tree-Cycling Services

County Offers Free Christmas Tree-Cycling ServicesDecember 29, 2020, 11:13 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2020, 11:13 AM)
Getting rid of your Christmas tree in an environmentally friendly manner this season will again come at no-cost to Big Islanders, but there is a time limit.
The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management is offering free tree-cycling islandwide.
Residential customers are encouraged to tree-cycle their holiday trees and kadomatsu decorations at the following recycling and transfer stations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on normal days of greenwaste disposal services:
- Kea‘au
- Pāhoa
- Kealakehe (Kailua-Kona)
- Ke‘ei
- Waimea
- East Hawai‘i Organics Facility (EHOF) in Hilo
- West Hawai‘i Organics Facility (WHOF) in Pu‘uanahulu.
This service will be available to the public from Dec. 28, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.