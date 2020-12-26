DOH Reports 120 New Cases of COVID Saturday

The Hawaii Department of Health on Saturday reported 120 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,888. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 122 new cases daily and a 2.6% test positivity rate.

A total of four new cases were reported on the Big Island, where five people are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 illness. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,533

Hawai‘i: 1,859

Maui: 875

Kaua‘i: 142

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 351

A total of 1,445 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19, while at least 285 people have died.