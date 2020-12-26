DOH Reports 120 New Cases of COVID Saturday

DOH Reports 120 New Cases of COVID SaturdayDecember 26, 2020, 12:34 PM HST (Updated December 26, 2020, 12:34 PM)
The Hawaii Department of Health on Saturday reported 120 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,888. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 122 new cases daily and a 2.6% test positivity rate.
A total of four new cases were reported on the Big Island, where five people are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 illness. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
- O‘ahu: 17,533
- Hawai‘i: 1,859
- Maui: 875
- Kaua‘i: 142
- Lana‘i: 106
- Moloka‘i: 22
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 351
A total of 1,445 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19, while at least 285 people have died.