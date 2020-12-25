HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

As of Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Dane H. Greasby, 24, Pahoa

Adam S. Green, 33, Hilo

Bryant S. Green, 33, Pahoa

Sunni M. Green, 39, Pahoa

Nohea O. Greenbaum, 26, Hilo

Rudy R. Greenlee, 45, Pahoa

Marc S. Gregg, 70, Kamuela

Prince J. Gregg, 39, Hilo

Francisco J. Griego, 44, Honokaa

Lee M. Griffeth, 54, Ocean View

David G. Griffin, 59, Pepeekeo

Trenton J. Griffin, 28, Kailua Kona

Carl B. Griffith, 73, Hilo

Richard W. Griffiths, 66, Gold Hill, CA

Jason H. Grimes, 32, Hilo

Randy M. Grimes, 62, Mountain View

Nicholas Grinager, 30, Holualoa

Sasha L. Grochowski, 22, Hilo

Kapeka A. Grover, 36, Hilo

Chylynn K. Grube, 37, Keaau

Rebekah Guardiola, 22, Keauhou

Roxie Gubel, 34, Keaau

Christopher Gudbrandson, 53, Hilo

Danielle K. Guerpo, 43, Kailua Kona

Mario Q. Guerpo, 67, Keaau

This is a section of 25 names from the official list from the Hawaii County Police Department.

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.