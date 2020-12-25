HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted IndividualsDecember 25, 2020, 3:40 PM HST (Updated December 25, 2020, 3:40 PM)
As of Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Dane H. Greasby, 24, Pahoa
Adam S. Green, 33, Hilo
Bryant S. Green, 33, Pahoa
Sunni M. Green, 39, Pahoa
Nohea O. Greenbaum, 26, Hilo
Rudy R. Greenlee, 45, Pahoa
Marc S. Gregg, 70, Kamuela
Prince J. Gregg, 39, Hilo
Francisco J. Griego, 44, Honokaa
Lee M. Griffeth, 54, Ocean View
David G. Griffin, 59, Pepeekeo
Trenton J. Griffin, 28, Kailua Kona
Carl B. Griffith, 73, Hilo
Richard W. Griffiths, 66, Gold Hill, CA
Jason H. Grimes, 32, Hilo
Randy M. Grimes, 62, Mountain View
Nicholas Grinager, 30, Holualoa
Sasha L. Grochowski, 22, Hilo
Kapeka A. Grover, 36, Hilo
Chylynn K. Grube, 37, Keaau
Rebekah Guardiola, 22, Keauhou
Roxie Gubel, 34, Keaau
Christopher Gudbrandson, 53, Hilo
Danielle K. Guerpo, 43, Kailua Kona
Mario Q. Guerpo, 67, Keaau
This is a section of 25 names from the official list from the Hawaii County Police Department.
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.