HPD Encourages Public to Report Illegal Fireworks

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in reporting illegal fireworks.

Hawaii Police remind the public that it is unlawful for any person without a valid permit to set off aerial fireworks. People who violate this law could be found guilty of a misdemeanor or Class C felony.

Hawai‘i Island residents who obtain a pyrotechnic permit may only set off fireworks between 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, and 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. Even with a fireworks permit, it is against the law to set off fireworks at any other time during the holiday season.

Anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risks not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well, police say.

Anyone having information about the location of illegal fireworks is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.