Mountain View Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Hilo Shooting

A Mountain View man was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting in Hilo that left one man dead.

Hawai‘i Police Department has been investigating the death of 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson, who was found Dec. 18 in a vehicle just after 4 a.m. at the Puainako Town Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Davidson was later transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was officially pronounced dead. An autopsy report indicated the Hilo man died from multiple gunshot wounds. Davidson was employed at the Puainako Town Center and father of three young children.

During the course of their investigation, authorities sought to question an individual who drives a white two-door-sedan, as it was seen in the area of the victim’s vehicle and then leaving the parking lot the night of the shooting, according to police.

On Dec. 19, shortly before 5:30 p.m., detectives located the suspect vehicle at a residence on North Lauko Road in Mountain View. As police were organizing and surrounding the residence, the vehicle left the driveway.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jarvis Rockwell Hung Leung Boots, was stopped and arrested without incident. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the Hilo Police Station. A warrant served on Boots’ vehicle and North Lauko Road residence recovered numerous firearms, ammunition, and other prohibited weapons.

During the course of this investigation, detectives were able to link Boots and his vehicle to the Dec. 2 shooting near the Pāpaʻikou Transfer Station that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim, a 50-year-old male, was also shot at, but not injured.

Boots is currently being held on second-degree murder for the Friday incident; and first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for the Dec. 2 incident. Both cases remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the Dec. 2nd incident in Pāpaʻikou, or the Friday morning incident at the Puainako Town Center, to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or via email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.