Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits Extended

3:13 PM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Wintry mix of freezing rain with periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

WHERE: Big Island Summits.

WHEN: Until 10 AM HST Saturday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.