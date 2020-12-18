Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits Extended

By Big Island Now
December 18, 2020, 3:29 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2020, 3:29 PM)
×

3:13 PM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Wintry mix of freezing rain with periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

WHERE: Big Island Summits.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHEN: Until 10 AM HST Saturday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments