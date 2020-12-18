Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits Extended

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits ExtendedDecember 18, 2020, 3:29 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2020, 3:29 PM)
‹
›×
3:13 PM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM HST SATURDAY
WHAT: Wintry mix of freezing rain with periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
WHERE: Big Island Summits.
WHEN: Until 10 AM HST Saturday.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.