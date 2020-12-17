Body Found on Remote Trail in Volcano Identified

Hawai‘i Police have identified a body discovered on a remote trail in the Kahauale‘a Natural Area Reserve, in Volcano.

Kaleo Malama Aaron Cachero, 27, of Puna, was found on Dec. 12. Cachero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 3; however, he had not been seen by them since mid-September.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and according to the forensic pathologist, there were no signs of foul play. The full autopsy report is pending toxicology results.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Cachero in late November or early December to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383 or email [email protected]