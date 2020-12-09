Hawaiian Airlines to Add Nonstop Flights for 3 More US Cities

Hawaiian Airlines will be adding nonstop flights from three more US mainland cities starting next year.

Flights will be available from Austin, Texas; Ontario, Calif.; and Orlando, Fla., to Honolulu. Hawai‘i’s hometown airline will also expand service at Long Beach (LGB) with daily nonstop flights to Kahului, Maui (OGG), starting March 9.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai‘i from Austin, Ontario and Orlando, while adding service to Maui from Long Beach,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities.”

Beginning March 11, Hawaiian will offer two weekly flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando, in Central Florida, one of the largest U.S. travel markets to Hawai‘i without nonstop service and a popular destination for Hawai’i residents visiting its world-renowned attractions, will join Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) as Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city.

All guests will enjoy island-inspired complimentary meals and the roominess and superior comfort of Hawaiian’s 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 First Class lie-flat leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners, as well as business travelers. Hawaiian’s A330s are also equipped with 68 of its popular Extra Comfort premium economy seats providing more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.