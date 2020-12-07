DOH Reports 81 New COVID Cases Monday

By Big Island Now
December 7, 2020, 12:46 PM HST (Updated December 7, 2020, 12:46 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Monday reported 81 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 18,608 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 91 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, following five the day before, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

  • O‘ahu: 15,840
  • Hawai‘i: 1,647
  • Maui: 612
  • Kaua‘i: 120
  • Lana‘i: 106
  • Moloka‘i: 19
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State: 264

A total of 1,329 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 262 have died.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments