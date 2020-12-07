DOH Reports 81 New COVID Cases Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Monday reported 81 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 18,608 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 91 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, following five the day before, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,840

Hawai‘i: 1,647

Maui: 612

Kaua‘i: 120

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 19

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 264

A total of 1,329 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 262 have died.