Special Olympics Hawai‘i Athletes Surprised With Individual Medal Ceremonies

On Nov. 21, 2020, more than 100 athletes from across the state competed virtually in the Holiday Fitness Classic in events that included planks, squats, and side-to-side lateral hops along with events designed for those with limited mobility including air punches and shoulder press.

During the competition, Special Olympics Hawai‘i used Zoom breakout rooms, as well as volunteer officials, for its athletes to compete simultaneously in multiple divisions. To qualify for the virtual Holiday Fitness Classic, athletes were required to train for two months and participate in regional competitions. Law enforcement officers from around the state then surprised Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes at their homes to award them with their medals earned at the virtual Holiday Fitness Classic. Officers from the Hawaii Police Department, Honolulu Police Department, Kaua‘i Police Department, and Maui Police Department presented a total of 284 awards outside of athletes’ homes following the completion of the competition. Social distancing and face-covering policies were observed.