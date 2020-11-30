Scrap Metal Collection Service Reopens at County Transfer Stations

The Solid Waste Division is reopening its scrap metal collection services at the following transfer stations: Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Volcano, Wai‘ōhinu, Pāhala, Ke‘ei, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honoka‘a, and Laupāhoehoe.

Scrap metal is accepted at the following Recycling & Transfer Stations Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hilo, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Kealakehe, Waimea, Hāwī and Honoka‘a.

Scrap metal is accepted at the following Recycling & Transfer Stations on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Volcano and Wai‘ōhinu.

Scrap metal is accepted at the following Recycling & Transfer Stations on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Laupāhoehoe, Pāhala, Ke‘ei and Puakō.

There is a maximum of one residential load per day, with a maximum of three cubic yards per load. Customers will need to check in with the facility attendant before dropping off scrap metal at the facility. No unattended drop-offs are allowed, and no Sunday collections will be accepted.

