HPD Cites 33 For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawai`i Island police arrested 33 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Nine of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 891 DUI arrests compared with 978 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.9%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 10 237 Puna 7 188 Ka’u 1 11 Kona 14 356 South Kohala 1 75 North Kohala 0 16 Island Total 33 891

There have been 691 major accidents so far this year compared with 879 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.4%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.