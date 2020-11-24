HPD Cites 33 For DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
November 24, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2020, 4:45 AM)
×

Hawai`i Island police arrested 33 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Nine of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 891 DUI arrests compared with 978 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.9%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua06
North Hilo02
South Hilo10237
Puna7188
Ka’u111
Kona14356
South Kohala175
North Kohala016
Island Total33891
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 691 major accidents so far this year compared with 879 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.4%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments