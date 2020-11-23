November 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 23 at 3:41AM HST until November 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 68. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 82. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 77. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 63. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Looking Ahead