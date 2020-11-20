Henry Kapono to Honor Veterans With Free Virtual Concert

A Grammy-nominated artist and one of Hawai‘i’s most popular homegrown musicians will use his talents to honor veterans over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Henry Kapono will perform a free online concert in honor of veterans and military families on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. The concert can be seen via a Zoom link and will be simulcast on the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page.

“November is Veterans and Military Families Month, and AARP Hawai‘i is proud to work with the Hawai‘i Office of Veterans Services and the musical artist Henry Kapono to put on an event that will be safe for all of us to enjoy and celebrate the service of our veterans and their families,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawai‘i State Director.

Go to AARP.org/HI or the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all of AARP’s virtual offerings and to register and get a Zoom link for the free concert.

“While the concert celebrates veterans and their families, it is open to anyone. You don’t have to be an AARP member or veteran to participate,” said Ronald Han, the director of the Hawai‘i Office of Veterans Services. “We want to thank Henry Kapono, who also entertained troops during the Vietnam War, for his support of veterans and their families and making this concert possible.”

Those who register for the concert can enter a drawing for $100 grocery gift certificates. Five winners will be selected at random at the end of the concert. The contest is limited to legal residents or citizens of the United States living in Hawai‘i, 18 years and older. No purchase is necessary, and you must be watching the concert to win and indicate your acceptance in the Zoom chat or Facebook Live comments. A link to the contest rules is available as part of the registration process. Winners will be contacted by telephone and email to confirm where to send the prize.