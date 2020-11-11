HPD Nabs 15 For DUI

By Big Island Now
November 11, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 10, 2020, 10:45 AM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 835 DUI arrests compared with 933 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.5%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua06
North Hilo02
South Hilo0223
Puna3177
Ka’u210
Kona10332
South Kohala069
North Kohala016
Island Total15835
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 658 major accidents so far this year compared with 844 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 17 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.5% for fatal crashes and 23.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments