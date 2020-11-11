HPD Nabs 15 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 835 DUI arrests compared with 933 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 0 223 Puna 3 177 Ka’u 2 10 Kona 10 332 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 0 16 Island Total 15 835

There have been 658 major accidents so far this year compared with 844 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 17 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.5% for fatal crashes and 23.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.