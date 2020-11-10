Humane Society Offers Financial Support for Vet Appointments

For those on the Big Island struggling to keep up with care for pets because veterinary services are too expensive, the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society has a program that can help.

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society, in partnership with the John R. Peterson Foundation, has initiated its Community Pet Support Program to provide basic veterinary care to pets in need of assistance. The program includes vaccinations, routine lab tests, deworming, flea and tick preventatives, and addressing routine health maintenance issues.

“Our main goal with the Community Pet Support Program is to preserve families by providing services and resources to help keep pets in homes,” said Hawai‘i Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beth Jose. “We would not be able to do this expanded outreach into the community without the support of the John R. Peterson Foundation.”

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society veterinary team first reached out to the residents of Kamakana Village, a senior housing complex in Kona, to offer free veterinary services to the residents there. They will be traveling around the island to bring those same services to Na‘alehu, Kohala, Laupahoehoe, Waikoloa, Ocean View, Honaunau, and Pa‘auilo over the next two months.

“The John R. Peterson Foundation was established in 2020 with the mission to ensure better, longer lives for companion animals,” said Catherine Chow, the organization’s CEO. “The foundation strives to tackle and alleviate those conditions that cause animals to be placed into shelters and rescues. Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s Community Pet Support Program tied in perfectly into mission and values.”

West Hawaii Humane Society Funding Expands Spay/Neuter Program

The heart of the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation. Increasing the availability of spay and neuter services is one of the best ways to do that. The West Hawai‘i Humane Society is providing the financial resources to expand the program and providing equipment that will increase its ability to rehabilitate pets coming into the shelters.

“Thanks to Ginger Towle and the Board of Directors of the West Hawai‘i Humane Society, we are excited to open up new appointment times to the public for free spays and neuters,” Dr. Jose said. “Services are available at our shelters in Kea‘au, Waimea, and Kona, and will also be available on our Mobile “Waggin” at locations around the island.”

HIHS is staffed with two licensed veterinarians, serving both sides of the Big Island, and is supported with professionally trained veterinary assistants. The veterinary team follows guidelines set by nationally-recognized organizations regarding high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinics, according to a HIHS release.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.hihs.org and clicking on the Services Tab, then selecting Spay and Neuter or Community Vet Care or by emailing [email protected] or calling 808-217-0154.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance and are open to healthy, owned dogs and cats only. Two pets per family will be accommodated. Each pet must have its own appointment. Animals other than dogs and cats, unhealthy animals, or those with contagious illnesses will not be accepted.

HIHS has performed nearly 50,000 spay and neuter surgeries in the last nine years, according to numbers provided in the release. Check out hihs.org for more information.