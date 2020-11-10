DOH Reports 78 New Cases of COVID

DOH Reports 78 New Cases of COVIDNovember 10, 2020, 5:21 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2020, 9:10 PM)
‹
›×
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 78 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 16,088 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also reported.
Four new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 13,924
- Hawai‘i: 1,413
- Maui: 430
- Lana‘i: 106
- Kaua‘i: 71 (Reporting errors and timing issues with district reporting have caused this number to drop, though it may raise tomorrow as the island reported three new cases itself on Tuesday.)
- Moloka‘i: 17
- Out-of-State: 127
A total of 1,180 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. A total of 222 people have died.