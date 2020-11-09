State Reports 64 New COVID Cases, Tops 16K Since Pandemic Began

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 64 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to more than 16,000 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

The daily average for new cases statewide over the previous two weeks is 107, while the test positivity rate is 2.4% during that same timeframe.

A total of four new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,862

Hawai‘i: 1,409

Maui: 425

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 73

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 118

A total of 1,160 individuals in the state have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 221 have died.