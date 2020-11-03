Over 80K Ballots Received in Hawai‘i County as of Election Day

More than 80,000 ballots have been cast in Hawai‘i County for this year’s General Election as of Monday afternoon.

Officials at the County Elections Office said this is some of the highest voter turnout they’ve ever seen with approximately 2,557 people coming to vote in person as of Oct. 30 at the county’s Voter Service Centers. Residents who still have a ballot can drop it off at a county ballot drop box until 7 p.m. today.

For those wishing to come and vote in person, they can cast their vote at the county’s Voter Service Center, located in Hilo and Kona, until 4:30 p.m.

Elections Program Administrator Pat Nakamoto attributes the high number of returned ballots to early mail-in voting as this was the first year the state moved to all mail-in ballots. She was surprised by the high number compared to the last presidential election in 2016 where 66,021 ballots were cast.

Nakamoto also believes people voted this year because there is a high interest in the presidential election. President Donald Trump is hoping for reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden. The race has been contentious and both men have been visiting battleground states these last few days to swing votes in their favor.

Additionally, the Hawai‘i County mayoral race has garnered a lot of attention as Mayor Harry Kim didn’t get the votes during the primary election to continue to the election in November.

Current County Prosecutor Mitch Roth and political upcomer Ikaika Marzo are vying for the county’s top job.

Due to mail-in voting, Nakamoto said a vast majority of the votes are already in and doesn’t anticipate a large amount to come on Tuesday. However, she continues to encourage people to drop off their ballots if they haven’t done so.

Locations for the Voter Service Centers can be found at the following locations:

County of Hawai‘i Aupuni Center, Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1 in Hilo.

West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Community Room (Building G), 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, Kailua-Kona.

See below for ballot drop box locations: