Hilo Man Charged in Murder Investigation

Big Island authorities on Monday charged Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. with the murder of Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett.

According to the charges, the 41-year-old Alvarez stabbed the 39-year-old Tamiko in her apartment on Halloween. The two were said to be acquaintances. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Alvarez is being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo District Court.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Val Hala Apartment Complex located on Puueo Street in Hilo. Shortly after 1 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the complex for a report of a female who had been stabbed within her apartment.

Police located the victim’s lifeless body within her apartment’s bedroom. During the course of the investigation, police were able to identify Alvarez as a suspect; witnesses reported to police that he had left the area prior to police arrival.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Extensive area checks were conducted for Alvarez and at approximately 3:35 p.m., he was located walking on Kapiolani Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning, which concluded that Buffett died as a result of a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. They may also call Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or email him at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.