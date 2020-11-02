November 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

