November 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 02, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov