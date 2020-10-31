October 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 31, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov