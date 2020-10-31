October 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead