October 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 28, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Looking Ahead
