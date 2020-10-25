October 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 25, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov