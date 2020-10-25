October 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead