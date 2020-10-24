Orientations Scheduled for Habitat Housing Offering in Nanawale

Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island is hosting an orientation next month for a new offering of five new two-bedroom homes in the Puna District.

This offering is for families (four or less in the household) that were displaced by the Kīlauea Eruption in 2018. The orientation will provide information o the nonprofit’s housing program and how to qualify for a home. Additionally, a map of where the house lots are located will be available.

The two-bedroom home model is from HPM Building Supply’s Hale Plus modular home line. Those who qualify for a home will help Habitat for Humanity build the house.

The orientation will take place on Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the Neighborhood Place of Puna located at 16-105 Opukahaia Street in Keaau. A ZOOM conference is also planned on Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m.

For more information and to register for the zoom conference, please contact Jane Mireles, Family Services Manager at 808-331-8010 ext 110 or via email at [email protected]

The last orientation Habitat hosted was in 2019 for another Puna offering. These homes are in the construction pipeline. The nonprofit team is currently building homes in Mountain View and Ocean View.