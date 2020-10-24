October 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

