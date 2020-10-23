Kona Community Hospital Reports 3rd COVID-19-Related Death

A third COVID-19-related death was reported at Kona Community Hospital Friday afternoon.

The individual, identified as a community member, died on Oct. 22. This brings Hawai‘i Island’s death toll to 41. There are currently 328 active cases, according to the Department of Health.

KCH is currently treating four patients with the coronavirus — three are in ICU and one is in the Med Surg acute care unit. None of them are on ventilators.

On Friday, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reported 34 new COVID cases and 12 hospitalizations islandwide.